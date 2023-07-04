EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.33. 10,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Increases Dividend

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.4474 per share. This is a boost from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

Featured Articles

