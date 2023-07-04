Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA remained flat at $2.26 during trading on Tuesday. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,591. Eterna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

