Ethereum Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $234.95 billion and approximately $7.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,954.37 or 0.06251474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003065 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,082 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.