Ethereum Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,939.88 or 0.06302176 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $233.21 billion and $5.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

