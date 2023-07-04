Ethereum Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,939.88 or 0.06302176 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $233.21 billion and $5.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042580 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00031573 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017794 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014184 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003143 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,083 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
