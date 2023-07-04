ETHPoW Price Tops $2.05 on Major Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00006651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $220.85 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.12011082 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $12,258,999.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

