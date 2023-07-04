Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading Down 12.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 358,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 739,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

