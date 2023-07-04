Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 221,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,216. The company has a market capitalization of $266.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 57.14%. On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

