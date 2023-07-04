Family Capital Trust Co Buys 157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

