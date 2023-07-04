Family Capital Trust Co Sells 2,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day moving average of $274.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

