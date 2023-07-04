Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $58.41. 1,666,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,534. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

