First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Update

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Trading Up 0.9 %

First Farmers and Merchants stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. First Farmers and Merchants has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $33.00.

First Farmers and Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

