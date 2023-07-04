First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

