First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY remained flat at $75.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 76,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,840. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.