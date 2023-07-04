Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,076 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $60,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE FI opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.26 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.