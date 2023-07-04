FlatQube Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,156.31 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.66100198 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $963.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

