Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $347.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

