Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $85.22.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.