Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.90 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $203.70 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

