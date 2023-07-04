Forsta AP Fonden Has $20.63 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $434.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

