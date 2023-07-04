Forsta AP Fonden Has $30.08 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

