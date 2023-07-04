Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $541.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.68 and its 200-day moving average is $495.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

