Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $441.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.93 and its 200 day moving average is $345.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

