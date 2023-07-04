Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.95 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

