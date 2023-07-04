Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $444.25 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.48 and its 200 day moving average is $472.02. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

