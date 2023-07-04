Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

