Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Short Interest Up 65.4% in June

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 393.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 234,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

