FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Trading Up 3.1% After Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) shares were up 3.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 846,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 646,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $349,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

