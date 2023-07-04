Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $798.72 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $798.72 million and approximately $98,081.49 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00017290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

