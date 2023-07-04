General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

