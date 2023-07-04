Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GGAAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

