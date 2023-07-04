Genesis Vision Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $438,257.55 and approximately $3.38 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

