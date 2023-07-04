Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) Short Interest Update

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getaround Price Performance

GETR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. 196,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47. Getaround has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getaround

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getaround in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in Getaround in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of September 30, 2022, it operated approximately 72,000 cars in over 1,000 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe.

Further Reading

