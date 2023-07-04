GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Plexus worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. 63,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,572. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

