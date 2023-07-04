GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 891 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up 0.7% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nordson worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

Nordson stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,550. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $195.28 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

