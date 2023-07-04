GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.