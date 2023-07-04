GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 26.6% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $175.44. 1,700,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

