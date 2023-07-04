GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 946 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Silgan worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. 253,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,595. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

