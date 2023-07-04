GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.69. 376,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.