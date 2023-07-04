GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,113. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

