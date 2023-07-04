GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,580. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

