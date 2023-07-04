GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.23. 958,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.