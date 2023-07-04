GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Synaptics worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,036. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

