GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 114,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $185.65.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

