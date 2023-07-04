Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 67103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$23.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.22 million for the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

