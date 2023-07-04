Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 7,751 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 535,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 472,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,787.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 1,179,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

