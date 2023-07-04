Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

