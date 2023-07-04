Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,384. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.27%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX, Nashville, TN, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.