Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $215,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 5,734,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

