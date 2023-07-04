Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 4,468 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

