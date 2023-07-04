Global Assets Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Waste Management stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

